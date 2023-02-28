J&K: Another Terrorist Gunned Down by Security Forces in Awantipora

Speaking about the encounter, DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, "We received information yesterday and based on that a joint operation was launched with CRPF and Army. During the search, one terrorist was found in a mosque. One jawan was injured during the firing and later succumbed to his injuries."

"During the exchange of fire, a terrorist identified as Aqib was neutralised. He initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization, nowadays he was working with The Resistance Front (TRF). The second terrorist has been identified as Azaz Ahmed Bhat who worked for the Jaish. 2 AK type rifles and one pistol has been recovered from his possession. The operation has been called off as of now," he further said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in Awantipora area.

Last Sunday, a civilian, identified as Sanjay Sharma was shot dead by terrorists in a targeted attack in Pulwama district. Sanjay Sharma, was on his way to the local market when the terrorist shot at him.

Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit and resident of Achan, was left grievously injured and shifted to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.