J&K: One Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

A few days after a civilian was gunned down by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in Awantipora area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Encounter has startedbat Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Later, updating about the operation, the police said, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Body of the killed terrorist yet to be retrieved. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow."