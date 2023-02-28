J&K: One Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

A few days after a civilian was gunned down by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in Awantipora area in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Encounter has startedbat Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
Later, updating about the operation, the police said, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Body of the killed terrorist yet to be retrieved. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow."
Last Sunday, a civilian was shot dead by terrorist in a targeted attack in Pulwama district. This was informed by the police.
The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was on his way to the local market when the terrorist shot at him.
Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit and resident of Achan, was left grievously injured and shifted to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.”
Sharma was employed as a security guard at a bank.