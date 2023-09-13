J&K: Army Colonel, Major & DSP Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Anantnag

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were reportedly killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district on Wednesday.
According to news agency PTI, an encounter broke out in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley where Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and DSP Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the gunfight that ensued in the morning hours.
The news agency citing officials stated that the officers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
Earlier on Tuesday, security forces killed two terrorists during a gunfight that broke out in the Narla area of Rajouri.
The security forces recovered a large quantity of warlike stones, including medicine, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter.
The Defence PRO stated, “Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night.”
“Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life,” it added.