J&K Assembly Polls: Voter Turnout Sees Decline In Phase 2

In the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections held on Wednesday, voter turnout declined in 20 out of 26 assembly segments compared to the 2014 elections. Data from the Election Commission of India indicates that the overall voting in the six districts participating in Wednesday's polls exceeded 60 per cent in 2014.
Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, PK Pole, reported that approximately 56.05 per cent voter turnout was recorded during this year’s polling in these districts. Following the 2022 delimitation exercise, the number of assembly segments in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch increased from 25 to 26.
While five assembly segments in the Srinagar district showed higher voter turnout compared to the previous polls, all other segments across the remaining five districts experienced a decline. Notably, the Budgam (66.32 per cent) and Chrar-e-Sharief (82.44 per cent) assembly segments recorded the largest decreases, each dropping by 15 percentage points, with Budhal following closely with a 14 percentage point fall from its 2014 turnout of 82.50 per cent.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segment in Reasi district achieved the highest turnout this year at 79.95 per cent, although this is below the 82.68 per cent recorded in 2014 when it was known as Gool Arnas. Conversely, the Habbakadal assembly segment, which has a significant migrant voter population, reported the lowest turnout at 18.39 per cent, down from 21.31 per cent a decade ago.
None of the assembly segments that saw an increase in turnout surpassed the 38 per cent mark, while all constituencies with a decrease still maintained turnout rates above 50 per cent. According to Pole, the segment-wise turnout in Jammu division seats included Gulabgarh (73.49), Surankote (75.11), Reasi (71.00), Nowshera (72.00), Kalakote-Sunderbani (68.71), Poonch-Haveli (74.92), Rajouri (70.64), Budhal (68.58), Thannamandi (69.66), and Mendhar (71.08).
In the Kashmir valley, the turnout rates were as follows: Khansahib (71.66), Kangan (71.89), Chrar-e-Sharief (67.44), Chadoora (55.25), Ganderbal (56.97), Beerwah (63.31), Budgam (51.13), Hazratbal (30.69), Khanyar (26.07), Habbakadal (18.39), Lal Chowk (32.11), Channapora (29.35), Zadibal (30.73), Central Shalteng (31.07), and Eidgah (36.93).