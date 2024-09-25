J&K Assembly Polls: Voter Turnout Sees Decline In Phase 2

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segment in Reasi district achieved the highest turnout this year at 79.95 per cent, although this is below the 82.68 per cent recorded in 2014 when it was known as Gool Arnas. Conversely, the Habbakadal assembly segment, which has a significant migrant voter population, reported the lowest turnout at 18.39 per cent, down from 21.31 per cent a decade ago.