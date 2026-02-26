J&K Authorities Set to Reopen Historic Mughal Road for Vehicular Traffic

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered the reopening of the 40-kilometre stretch of the historic Mughal Road from Shopian to Peer Ki Gali for vehicular traffic, potentially providing a major connectivity boost between the Kashmir Valley and the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The reopening is expected within the next two days, depending on favourable weather conditions.

The road had been closed in January as a precaution following heavy snowfall across the Pir Panjal range, which made the stretch slippery and unsafe for vehicles. Continuous snow clearance operations are being carried out by teams of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), deploying heavy machinery from both ends to restore the route for safe passage.

The Officer Commanding of the 52 RCC (GREF), BRO, has been instructed to ensure personnel and equipment remain deployed along the road to quickly handle any obstructions caused by landslides, avalanches, or shooting stones. In addition, the SSP Shopian, ARTO Shopian, and Deputy SP Traffic are tasked with ensuring that commuters follow traffic advisories and that the reopening proceeds safely.

BRO officer Ashish Ranjan confirmed that the road may reopen within the next two days after a final safety inspection, provided there is no fresh snowfall. He noted that reopening in February is rare due to persistent snowfall in the region, making this a notable development.

Once reopened, the Mughal Road will provide direct connectivity between Poonch, Rajouri, and the Kashmir Valley, offering significant relief to residents and improving the movement of goods and services. The administration has emphasised that the resumption of traffic will be contingent on fair weather and any unforeseen circumstances.

Officials are expected to make an official announcement once all safety checks are completed, marking a major step toward restoring year-round connectivity along this historic route.

