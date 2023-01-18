J&K Cong Spokesperson Resigns Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned from the party of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the union territory.

Nath took the decision after the state unit allowed former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “In view of Ch.Lal Singh's proposal of joining @bharatjodo & @INCJammuKashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from @INCIndia Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists.”

“Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person,” she added.

Notably, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

Choudhary was criticized for participating in a rally which supported the accused in the Kathua rape case. He defended his participation by saying he joined to defuse the situation.