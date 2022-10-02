J&K Cop Killed, CRPF Jawan Injured in Terror Attack in Pulwama

A Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a terrorist attack on a joint party of CRPF and police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The terrorists attacked the joint Naka party of CRPF and police in the Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district. Security officials have cordoned off the area.

"Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred and 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. The area is being cordoned. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a terrorist linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter on Sunday that started at the Baskuchan area of Shopian.

According to ADGP Kashmir, the killed terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan of Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter.

The search operation is going on and further details are underway.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, on Sunday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.