Suzlon Energy Founder Tulsi Tanti Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

The Founder of Suzlon Energy Ltd. Tulsi Tanti passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday due to cardiac arrest.

He was also the Chairman and Managing Director of the firm.

The company in a statement said, “With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the “Company”) on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day.”

Tanti was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company,” the firm said.