J&K: CRPF Inspector Dies In Terror Attack In Udhampur

Amid a surge in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed when militants shot at a patrol party in Udhampur on Monday, according to officials.
Officials informed that terrorists opened fire on the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh.
An inspector of the CRPF of the 187th battalion sustained a bullet wound in the attack and later succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.
Following the attack, the militants fled the scene as retaliatory firing was done by the joint patrolling party, said the officials, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a search operation has also been launched to locate and neutralize the terrorists.
In June this year, a bus carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists who opened fire causing it to plunge into a gorge. The incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and led to multiple casualties.
The bus was en route from Ransoo near Shiv Khori—a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva—to Katra town, a crucial base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills. Bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration, the bus was ferrying numerous pilgrims.
Preliminary accounts indicate that two masked assailants opened fire, critically injuring the driver near Kanda Chandi Morh, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into the gorge.