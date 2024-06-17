MHA Hands Over Reasi Terror Attack Case to NIA
In the wake of the devastating terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The attack, which took place on the evening of June 9th, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 33 others, marking a tragic incident as the pilgrims were returning from the Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village.
"Following the terror attack in Reasi district on June 9th evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the investigation to the National Investigation Agency. The bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a gorge after the terrorist attack, resulting in at least nine deaths and 33 injuries," officials reported to ANI news agency.
In response, six critical life-saving surgeries were performed on the most severely injured victims at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. Fifteen critically injured patients were admitted after the attack, with ten subsequently discharged and five remaining under observation, showing positive recovery signs, the hospital stated.
Dr. Mathavan, the hospital director, activated Code Orange—a protocol for external disasters—following the attack. A dedicated emergency team, led by Dr. Sonia Dogra in emergency medicine, Dr. Suhail Khuroo in GI surgery, and Dr. Vikas Padha in orthopedics, was quickly mobilized.
Dr. Mathavan noted that the team performed six critical surgeries, including complex abdominal surgeries for Luxmi Devi (35) and a lifesaving splenectomy for Rikshona (29), ensuring their stabilization and recovery.
"The entire team worked tirelessly, utilizing our advanced facilities and expertise to provide the best possible care. We activated Code Orange, and approximately 150 staff members responded swiftly. Both medical staff and patients demonstrated remarkable resilience," he said.
Usha Pandey (43), who sustained shrapnel injuries, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I was terrified, but the doctors and nurses treated me with kindness and care. They not only healed my wounds but also gave me the strength to believe I could recover. I owe them my life."
Bunty Gupta, 30, who suffered a gunshot wound, also expressed profound gratitude, stating, "When I arrived, I was critical. The staff treated me like family. Their dedication and compassion have been extraordinary, and I am forever grateful."
Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts, stating, "Every second counts."
"Having a well-equipped facility allowed us to provide immediate and compassionate care. Seeing our patients recover is the greatest reward. The Shrine Board will unconditionally cover the entire cost of treatment," he said.