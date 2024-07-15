J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces, Terrorists In Doda

Meanwhile, the Indian Army successfully neutralized three hardcore foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of the Kupwara District. Acting on credible intelligence, multiple ambushes were set up along the suspected infiltration route on the night of July 13-14. Brigadier NR Kulkarni, Commander of the 268th Infantry Brigade in the Keran Sector, elaborated on the encounter, stating that the terrorists were heavily armed, well-trained, and equipped with sophisticated weaponry.