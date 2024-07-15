J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces, Terrorists In Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday, according to an official statement. The exchange of fire has ceased, and a search operation has been initiated, as confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces took place in the Dessa area of Doda. Firing stopped now, search operation has been launched," the police reported.
Earlier on the same day, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in the Reasi district. The recovered items include 30 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, and one HE-36 hand grenade. The police stated in a press release, "During the search and cordon operation, the police party recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from the Dalantop area of Shikari."
Meanwhile, the Indian Army successfully neutralized three hardcore foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of the Kupwara District. Acting on credible intelligence, multiple ambushes were set up along the suspected infiltration route on the night of July 13-14. Brigadier NR Kulkarni, Commander of the 268th Infantry Brigade in the Keran Sector, elaborated on the encounter, stating that the terrorists were heavily armed, well-trained, and equipped with sophisticated weaponry.
"In the ensuing intense firefight, three foreign terrorists were neutralized. A detailed search of the area was subsequently carried out, which led to the recovery of large quantities of war-like stores," Brigadier Kulkarni said.
These incidents underscore the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, with both local and foreign terrorist activities posing significant threats to stability and peace in the region.