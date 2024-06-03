J&K : Encounter Ensues Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nihama area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.
“Encounter has started at Nihama area of Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.
Earlier, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara. “The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back”, they said.
More details awaited.