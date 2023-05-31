J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Nabs 3 Terrorists With Arms, Explosives

According to an official statement, the Army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector on the intervening night of May 30-31 and intercepted 3-4 terrorists while they attempting to cross the fence taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rain.

"After tracking the movement at about 1.30 hours, a well-sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight, some terrorists have been hit," the statement said.