J&K: Kashmiri Pandit Killed by Terrorists in Shopian District

A civilian was killed by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was fired upon by terrorists while he was on way to orchard at Chowdari Gund in Shopian. Bhat was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress, (sic)” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Security forces have cordonned off the area and launched search operation to trace the killers.