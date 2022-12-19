J&K: LeT Associate Arrested in Baramulla, Arms Recovered

One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was arrested. This was informed by the police on Monday.
According to reports, the Baramulla police conducted a joint operation with the Army 32 RR on Sunday and arrested the associate, identified as Ishaq Lone of village Nadihal, acting on a specific information.
The police recovered one canister improvised explosive device (IED), one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, and an eight-meter-long electric wire.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at Baramulla Police station.
The statement read, “The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla/ adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of Security Forces (SFs) and has saved the precious lives of innocent civilians.”
Last Wednesday, during a joint operation of Police, Army 29RR and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (45Bn) detected and destroyed an IED in the district’s Pattan.
“Police along with security forces have destroyed an IED in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, thereby thwarted an untoward incident,” the police said.
(with inputs from ANI)