J&K: LeT Associate Arrested in Baramulla, Arms Recovered

One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was arrested. This was informed by the police on Monday.

According to reports, the Baramulla police conducted a joint operation with the Army 32 RR on Sunday and arrested the associate, identified as Ishaq Lone of village Nadihal, acting on a specific information.

The police recovered one canister improvised explosive device (IED), one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, and an eight-meter-long electric wire.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at Baramulla Police station.