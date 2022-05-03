J&K: LeT Militant Nabbed With Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

A militant of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front was apprehended by security forces while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During joint Naka by Ganderbal Police along with Army's 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force was laid at village Rabitar during checking a white Scorpio has been spotted coming from Dab Wakoora tried to take a u-turn and run away," the police told ANI.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle he was travelling in.

While the forces were searching the vehicle, the driver and the militant resisted and tried to run away but the search party managed to get hold of him again 'tactfully'.

"(Security forces) managed to halt the said Scorpio and the driver was taken off and was searched during search 10 ak live Rds were recovered from his possession, in the meantime said driver resisted and assaulted searching party, however searching party managed to hold him tactically, subsequently search of the car was made and 15 more AK live rds and an AK Mag were recovered from the dashboard of the Scorpio," police said.

The driver has been identified as Lateaf Ah Kambay, a resident of Wakura village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"He (driver) disclosed his association with banned terrorist organisation LeT/TRF," police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Ganderbal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A probe into the matter has begun.

