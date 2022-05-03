PM Modi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar; this does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities.

People who practice Islam observe month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr all over the world.

As the crescent moon was sighted, the month-long fasting has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Ramzan is observed to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan is also the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, practising Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

