J&K: 2 Migrant Labourers Injured after Terrorists Open Fire

Two migrant labourers were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off."
Further details are awaited.
On November 3, two non-locals, working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag, were injured in an attack. The injured labourers were from Bihar and Nepal) and were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in the Anantnag district.
On October 18, two non-local labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed after militants hurled a grenade at them in the Harmain in the Shopian district.