J&K: 2 Migrant Labourers Injured after Terrorists Open Fire

Two migrant labourers were injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off."

Further details are awaited.