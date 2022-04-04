J&K: One CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another was injured in a militant attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

As per reports, the incident took place at Maisuma area in Lal Chowk.

"Terrorists opened firing on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans," officials said.

The injured jawans were admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off for further searches.

Earlier yesterday, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir during a joint operation.

