J&K: Terrorists Gun Down Civilian in Pulwama

A civilian was shot dead by terrorist in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This was informed by the police on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was on his way to the local market when the terrorist shot at him.

Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit and resident of Achan, was left grievously injured and was shifted to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.”

Sharma was employed as a security guard at a bank.