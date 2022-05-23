J&K: Police Arrest 2 Hybrid Terrorists In Srinagar

Police in Srinagar arrested two local hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror groups The Resistance Front (TRF) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday, informed Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP), Vijay Kumar.

Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer. Apart from that, police also recovered other incriminating materials, reported ANI.