J&K: Police Arrest 2 Hybrid Terrorists In Srinagar

Police in Srinagar arrested two local hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror groups The Resistance Front (TRF) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday, informed Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP), Vijay Kumar.
Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer. Apart from that, police also recovered other incriminating materials, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Kumar said, adding that it was a big success for the police.
Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to quote IGP Kumar saying, “Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police.”