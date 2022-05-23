PM Modi Arrives In Japan For Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Monday on a two-day visit to attend the summit of the Quad leaders for more cooperation among the members to discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
He tweeted in Japanese and English, “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.”
The spokesperson for the Ministry of external affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Ohayō, Tokyo! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in Tokyo on what is his fifth visit to Japan in the last 8 years.”
Alongside PM Modi, the summit in Tokyo on Tuesday will be attended by the President of United States, Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese.
In a statement ahead of his departure, PM Modi said, “In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.”
“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” he said as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to be on the discussions.
It may be noted that the Quad group or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue includes India, the United States of America, Japan and Australia.
PM Modi has been invited by his Japanese counterpart Kishida and will hold separate bilateral talks with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the main event.
Kishida had visited India in March this year for the 14th India – Japan Annual Summit.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said, “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”
He said that economic cooperation between the two Asian countries was important for their special strategic and global partnership.