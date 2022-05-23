PM Modi Arrives In Japan For Quad Summit

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” he said as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to be on the discussions.

It may be noted that the Quad group or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue includes India, the United States of America, Japan and Australia.

PM Modi has been invited by his Japanese counterpart Kishida and will hold separate bilateral talks with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the main event.

Kishida had visited India in March this year for the 14th India – Japan Annual Summit.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said, “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

He said that economic cooperation between the two Asian countries was important for their special strategic and global partnership.