J&K Police Constitutes 11 Teams To Probe Reasi Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir police have formed 11 teams to investigate the Reasi terror attack that occurred on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the police.
"Regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, we have some leads which we are following. We have formed 11 teams to delve into the matter. However, it would be premature to tell how many terrorists were involved in the attack. We are continuously receiving leads and inputs, accordingly, we will take further action. Prima facie, two to three terrorists were involved in the attack," said Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Udhampur range), in an interview with ANI.
He added, "Meanwhile, we are following the leads. Search is underway into the matter."
The attack took place in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir when terrorists opened fire on a vehicle, causing it to fall into a deep gorge. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least nine people and injuries to over 30 others.
"According to eyewitnesses, two terrorists were present at the scene. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search the vicinity," said Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma, speaking to ANI.
The SSP noted that five teams are conducting search operations in the dense forest area surrounding the incident site. The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also involved, using drones to assist in the search efforts.
Officials reported that the targeted bus was traveling from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra when it was attacked around 6.10 pm in the Pouni area of Reasi district, which borders Rajouri district.
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently assessing the situation in Reasi, with its forensic team collecting evidence at the scene.
In response to the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.