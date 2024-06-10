J&K Police Constitutes 11 Teams To Probe Reasi Terror Attack

"Regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, we have some leads which we are following. We have formed 11 teams to delve into the matter. However, it would be premature to tell how many terrorists were involved in the attack. We are continuously receiving leads and inputs, accordingly, we will take further action. Prima facie, two to three terrorists were involved in the attack," said Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Udhampur range), in an interview with ANI.