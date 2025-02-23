J&K; Police Registers First e-FIR via WhatsApp in Landmark Digital Move

In a significant step towards digital policing, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered its first-ever electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) on Saturday, following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp.

According to a police spokesperson, the milestone was achieved at Vilgam police station in Handwara. The complaint was filed by Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hanjipora in Kupwara and a driver with the State Road Transport Corporation.

Dar alleged that while traveling from Tarathpora to Srinagar earlier in the day, he was wrongfully restrained and physically assaulted upon reaching Vilgam by two individuals, identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat and Gowher Ahmad Bhat of Shehnipora, Vilgam. The attack reportedly resulted in physical injuries.

Following the complaint, police swiftly registered the e-FIR under sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), marking a breakthrough in modernizing law enforcement procedures in the region.

