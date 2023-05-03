J&K: Security Forces Kill 2 Terrorists in Encounter in Kupwara

The security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. This was informed by the Kashmir Zone Police.
The incident took place near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district where an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists during which they killed the two terrorists.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed, “#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow.”
On April 20, as many as four Indian Army Jawans were killed after their vehicle caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area.
Several jawans were also been injured in the incident.
The incident was reported from the Bhata Dhurian area on Rajouri Poonch National Highway.
Later in the day, the Indian Army released a statement claiming that the incident in Jammu and Kashmir occurred due to a grenade attack by terrorists.
The Indian Army in a statement claimed that the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames, possibly due to the lobbing of grenades by the terrorists.