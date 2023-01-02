J&K: Suspected IED Blast Kills Child, Injures 5 Others in Rajouri

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast claimed life of a child and injured five others in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

According to reports, the incident took place in Rajouri’s upper Dangri village.

The police said that the explosion was reported near the residence where four civilians were killed by terrorists in a shooting incident on Sunday.

Interacting with media, ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “A blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five persons have been injured, and a child has succumbed to injuries. Another is critical.”

Meanwhile, ADGP Singh cautioned people as another suspected IED was spotted in the area.

He said, “Senior officials of the security forces including IG CRPF are reaching the spot.”