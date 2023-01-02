‘My Head Hangs in Shame’ Delhi L-G After Woman Dragged by Car

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that his head hangs in shame after a girl was killed when her scooter was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for few kilometres in the national capital on Sunday.

He said that he was shocked at the “monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.”

Taking to Twitter he said, “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into.”

“Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society,” he added.

The police informed on Sunday that a 20-year-old was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometers on the road, being entangled in the wheels.

They said that after being dragged her condition was so bad, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the incident and issued notice to the Delhi police.