J&K: Tragedy Averted after Police Recover IED from Terror Associate

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after the police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around 5-6 kilograms from a terror associate in Pulwama, reports emerged on Sunday.
The police have apprehended the terror associate, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Pulwama.
Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case into the matter and further investigation is underway.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6kgs) on his disclosure. Case Registered.”
On April 26, the security forces had successfully destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found under a flyover in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
According to sources, the security forces found the IED weighing around 1 kg under Makum Bypass flyover in Tinsukia.
Soon after finding the bomb, the forces cordoned off the area and restricted the movement of vehicles through the bypass.
Later, they planted the IED on an open field and successfully destroyed it.
The origin of the IED was yet to be established, police said, adding that an investigation was launched regarding the same.