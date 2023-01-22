Joshimath Crisis: 863 Buildings With Cracks Identified So Far

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in the Dhak village of Joshimath in Chamoli District, affected by the land subsidence on Saturday.

The DM directed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to provide a contour map of the land in Dhak soon. After taking suggestions from the affected people, a detailed plan for displacement should be prepared by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

So far, the district administration has identified 863 buildings that have developed cracks due to subsidence in the Joshimath city area.

According to the DM, out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened after Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall recently.

Khurana said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are on alert if any tragedy arises due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath.

Regarding the condition of the relief camps in Joshimath, he said that the team is working to provide all necessary facilities to the family.

"Due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath, reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened. Our team is working to provide all the necessary facilities like heaters, hot water, and others," said Himanshu Khurana.