J&K: Two JeM Militants Killed In Police Encounter

Two militants belonging to Pakistan based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were neutralized in an encounter with the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A large number of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The recoveries include 2 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades beside other incriminating materials, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He informed that the encounter began after after the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) received information regarding the presence of three to four JeM terrorists in the area.

"Acting on the tip, a small team of Kulgam police and Indian Army had initiated the encounter and killed two terrorists there. Another two terrorists are yet to be found," he added.

The IGP also informed that they had stopped the operation at night to remove civilians and would be continuing with the encounter in the morning.

Also Read: Assam: Hanuman Idol In Temple Premises Vandalized, Burned