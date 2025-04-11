JLR India Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in FY25

JLR India has achieved its highest-ever annual sales in 17 years of operations, recording 6,183 retail sales in FY25, a 40% year-on-year increase. Wholesale volumes also saw a significant rise, reaching 6,266 units, marking a 39% growth. The company further set a quarterly record in Q4 FY25, with retail sales at 1,793 units and wholesales at 1,710 units, reflecting a staggering year-on-year growth of 110% and 118%, respectively.

According to the company’s data, the Defender was the top-selling model with a 90% growth in FY25. It was followed by locally made Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which grew by 72% and 42% respectively.

While making the announcement, Mr. Ranjan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, said, “We are incredibly proud to announce our all-time best performance in FY25. JLR India has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40% in the current year on the back of 81% year-on-year growth in FY24. This success is a testimony to our strong brands, a focus on 'customer love' and a product portfolio with unparalleled design, unmatched capability and impeccable luxury."

He further stated, "Our locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been key contributors to this growth, while the Defender continues to dominate its segment. The unwavering support from our retail partners and the dedication of JLR teams in India and the UK has played a crucial role in this success. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum in FY26 through tailored product offerings and an outstanding client experience."