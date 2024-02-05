JMM-Led Coalition Wins Trust Vote In Jharkhand

The recently established administration in Jharkhand, headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren, successfully approved the vote of confidence in the state Assembly on Monday.
The coalition government successfully passed the floor test with a 47 to 29 majority.
The Assembly Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahato, requested that the House members in support of and opposed to the motion stand one by one at their respective places.
"(A total of) 47 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were 29 votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," the Speaker said before adjourning the House till 11 am on Tuesday.
In an assembly consisting of 81 members, the halfway point required to secure a majority is 41.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, holding 29 seats, and its partner, the Congress with 17, were assured of smoothly securing the trust vote.
The ex-Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who was detained by the Directorate of Enforcement over an alleged land scandal, Hemant Soren, was in attendance at the Assembly for the floor test. A special court in Ranchi granted Soren permission to take part in the trust vote.
Participating in the discussion, Hemant Soren stated that his apprehension serves as a representation of the discrimination experienced by indigenous people and lower caste individuals in various aspects of society.
"If you look back at the oppression faced by adivasis, backward, Dalits and minorities, it has been brought forward in multiple ways in different forms. January 31 is an example of this oppression," he said.
Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former Chief Minister said, "I do not understand why the ruling (central) government has so much hatred towards adivasis and dalits...They don't hesitate to say that we should remain in jungles. If we come out of jungle their graves will get dirty. They think that we are untouchables."
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren initiated a discussion on the trust motion by stating that the central government is exploiting its agencies.
"The one who is ruling the Central government misused agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case," the Chief Minister said supporting his predecessor.