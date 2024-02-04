Ruling Alliance MLAs Return to Jharkhand for Floor Test of New Govt Tomorrow
Several MLAs of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance headed back to Ranchi from Hyderabad for the crucial floor test of the new government of Jharkhand on Monday, reports said.
According to sources, around 40 MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ who were camping in Hyderabad returned to the state today to attend the crucial trust vote .
The MLAs were reportedly camping at a Telangana resort since Thursday. Reportedly, they were shifted to the Congress-ruled state amid fears of poaching by the principal Opposition BJP after former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation and subsequent arrest.
The governing coalition holds 47 out of 81 seats in the legislature, with 41 being the minimum number required for a majority. Currently, 43 MLAs are backing Champai Soren.
The BJP has 25 MLAs and the AJSU, or All Jharkhand Students Union, has three. The NCP and the Left party have one each and there are three independent MLAs.
On January 31, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resigned from his position ahead of his anticipated arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
As the news unfolded, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLAs supporting the Soren government swiftly elected senior cabinet minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for him to be the new Chief Minister of the state.