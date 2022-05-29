JNU Student Booked for Allegedly Molesting Fellow Student

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student for allegedly molesting a fellow student.

The case was lodged on the complaint by a third year student of the university on Saturday, the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

The Delhi Police tweeted, “A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on.”