JNU Student Booked for Allegedly Molesting Fellow Student

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student for allegedly molesting a fellow student.
The case was lodged on the complaint by a third year student of the university on Saturday, the Delhi Police said in a tweet.
The Delhi Police tweeted, “A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on.”
The accused is also an activist of the All India Students Association (AISA), the police said. On Saturday, AISA had said the complaint had been forwarded to its Gender Sensitization Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question had been told not to participate in organisational activities.
According to some women who claim to be JNU students said that the survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act.