Jodhpur Violence: Curfew Extended Till May 8

The curfew imposed in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on May 3 has been extended till May 8 on Friday.

A government order said, "The curfew imposed in Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till midnight of May 8. Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from the curfew.”

The order further said, "Students and teachers appearing for examinations have been exempted from the curfew." Also, personnel engaged in medical services, bank officials, judicial officers and media personnel are exempted from the curfew.

Meanwhile, a total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with incidents of communal clashes in Jodhpur after a communal tension broke out at the Jalori Gate area over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid.

Curfew had been imposed in at least ten police stations of the city on May 3.

According to reports, a conflict broke out over the hoisting of a flag atop a freedom fighter's statue at Balmukand Bissa circle at Galori Gate. It soon devolved into stone-pelting where many people were injured. Internet services were suspended in the district following the clashes.

