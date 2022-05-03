Jodhpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Several Areas

Curfew has been imposed in at least ten police stations of Jodhpur city in Rajasthan on Tuesday after communal tension broke out at the Jalori Gate area over raising a religious flag ahead of Eid.

The areas where restrictions have been imposed include Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura among others.

The curfew will continue till midnight of May 4(Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minister in-charge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abhay Kumar and Additional DG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter.

Gehlot, while speaking about the incident said, “I want to appeal all people to maintain peace. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur. I've instructed the police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we have to maintain brotherhood.”

According to reports, a conflict broke out over the hoisting of a flag atop a freedom fighter's statue at Balmukand Bissa circle at Galori Gate. It soon devolved into stone-pelting where many people were injured. Internet services were suspended in the district following the clashes.

Following last night’s stone-pelting, in which at least four policemen were injured, tensions prevailed this morning as members of the minority group tried to remove the flag hoisted by Hindus. Police then removed flags of both communities and replaced them with the tricolor.

