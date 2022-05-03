Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, Explosives Seized In Arunachal

A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives have been recovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday.

The recovery was by 14 Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army in the jungle area of Phinbiro-I under Manmao police station.

It is suspected that the cache of arms and ammunition was hidden by a proscribed outfit organization.

A senior official said that an operation was launched by the regiment based on specific information and recovered the arms and ammunition in the jungle area.

One AK-56 rifle with four rounds of ammunition, two SBML guns, one point 22 pistols with three rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of pink power, and around 450 grams of a bottle containing suspected explosives were recovered from the area.

It may be mentioned that several faction groups of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) including NSCN-KYA and NSCN-K are active in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

