Jodhpur Violence: Rajasthan Police Arrests 97 People

At least 97 persons have been arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups in Jodhpur on May 2 and 3.

Communal tensions broke out as some members of the minority community put up Islamic flags on the Jalori Gate circle.

While they were installing Eid flags, they put up a flag on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa which led to a confrontation as members of the other community alleged that a saffron flag, which was put ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to maintain peace and called the incident unfortunate being Jodhpur the hometown of the CM. "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," Gehlot said.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders hit out at the Congress government over the communal violence incidents in Jodhpur.

BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas in Jodhpur raised strong objections to the installation of an Eid flag alongside the freedom fighter's statue. "They did (put up the flag) at (the statue of) Bissa ji and we have a strong objection to this. We will not forget this," Vyas said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia also condemned the flag incident saying that putting up an Islamic flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa by anti-social elements and removing saffron flags put up on Parshuram Jayanti is condemnable.