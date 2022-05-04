Assam: 51 Couples Wedded Off In Mass Marriage In Dibrugarh

As many as 51 couples were married off in a mass wedding ceremony in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

The mass wedding ceremony was organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Pragati Shangha, Dharmajagaran and Samanvay Asom at the Gyandayini Temple premises in Dibrugarh.

Amid much jubilation and glee, the 51 couples got married following all rituals.