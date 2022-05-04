Assam: 51 Couples Wedded Off In Mass Marriage In Dibrugarh

As many as 51 couples were married off in a mass wedding ceremony in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.
The mass wedding ceremony was organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Pragati Shangha, Dharmajagaran and Samanvay Asom at the Gyandayini Temple premises in Dibrugarh.
Amid much jubilation and glee, the 51 couples got married following all rituals.
The president of the mass wedding ceremony, Kaushal Bawari said, “Due to financial constraints and lack of resources, many of them could not get married.”
“So, we have organised the mass wedding ceremony for 51 couples in Dibrugarh,” he added.
Meanwhile, the newlywed couples expressed their gratitude to the organizers for helping them tie the knot.
A couple said, “Our wedding would not have happened without the help of the organisers. We have received gifts, such as utensils, utility items.”