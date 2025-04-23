Join the Candle March: IYC Remembers Pahalgam Victims at 7 PM Today

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), under the leadership of its National President Uday Bhanu Chib, is set to organise a Candle March this evening to pay homage to the civilians who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The peaceful march aims to express solidarity with the victims and their families, and to denounce the act of terror that has shocked the nation. The IYC has urged citizens and members of the media to join the tribute and stand united against violence and extremism.

The event will take place at the Indian Youth Congress Headquarters, located at 5, Raisina Road, New Delhi, at 7:00 PM on April 23, 2025.

Participants will gather with candles in hand to observe a moment of silence, followed by brief remarks from youth leaders highlighting the importance of peace, unity, and national security.

The Indian Youth Congress has extended an open invitation to the public and the press to be part of this solemn occasion.

