Arunachal Airman Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack; CM Khandu Mourns Loss

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel from Arunachal Pradesh was among the 26 people killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Corporal Tage Hailyiang (30), was a native of Tajang village in Ziro, Lower Siang district.

According to reports, Corporal Hailyiang was on leave and travelling with his wife when a group of heavily armed terrorists launched a brutal assault on civilians in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam. The attack, one of the deadliest in the valley in recent times, left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

Hailyiang, who was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar, had taken time off to vacation in the region. He was among the civilians caught in the crossfire during the sudden and indiscriminate firing by the attackers.

The tragic incident has triggered widespread mourning in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep grief over the loss, describing Corporal Hailyiang as a "brave son of Arunachal" who served the nation with honor and dedication.

In a statement, Khandu said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyiang of Tajang village in Lower Siang. He served the nation with courage and dignity. His untimely death is not only a personal loss for his family but also a great loss for the entire country.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also offered condolences and extended solidarity to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a high-level investigation into the attack, and security across the region has been intensified.

