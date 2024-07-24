National

Spidey and Sidekick Caught in Web of Traffic Violations In Delhi

The individual in the Spiderman costume was identified as 20-year-old Aditya from Najafgarh, while the driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Gaurav Singh from Mahavir Enclave.
In response to a social media complaint about a car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet, the Delhi Traffic Police have taken decisive action.

The Delhi Traffic Police have prosecuted both Aditya and Singh for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and failing to wear a seatbelt. The penalties for these offenses could amount to a maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.

This incident highlights the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and serves as a reminder of the consequences for violating traffic laws.

