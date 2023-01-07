Joshimath Crack: Uttarakhand CM Reviews Relief, Rescue Operations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed relief and rescue operations with senior officials of the government after returning to Dehradun from on-site inspection of Joshimath landslide area gave directions for forming a coordination committee immediately at the government level under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of the Commissioner Garhwal.

The meeting was held at the Disaster Management Center located at the Secretariat.

The coordination committees have been formed to provide help in relief and rescue of the people affected by the landslide. During his inspection of Joshimath landslide area, the Chief Minister also met the victims.

An official release said that the Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram and Commissioner Garhwal Division Sushil Kumar will camp in Joshimath from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to help the victims by moving away from the disaster norms and to make arrangements for relief under Corporate Social Responsibilty (CSR).

He also talked about the constitution of a high-powered committee for approval of works under disaster management so that relief and rescue works can be done expeditiously.

Along with declaring Joshimath as a landslide area, an additional amount of Rs 11 crore has been made available to the District Magistrate Chamoli under the disaster head.