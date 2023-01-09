Joshimath Declared as Disaster-Prone Area

With the increasing land subsidence and cracks detected, Joshimath area of Uttarakhand has been declared as disaster-prone. This was informed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday.

Khurana said, “The Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. Two teams from the central government, including a team from the Jal Shakti ministry, are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to the affected people.”

Meanwhile, basic facilities at relief camps set up for affected people were constantly inspected.

The DM further added that immediate inspection will be conducted by the administration if need arises.

As many as 693 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far and at least 68 families have been ‘temporarily displaced, according to Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority.

The disaster management authority in a statement said, “Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn have been banned for operation and accommodation, until further orders.”