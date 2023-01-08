Shiva Thapa Returns Home Securing Gold At National Boxing Championship

Ace pugilist from Assam, Shiva Thapa landed in Guwahati on Sunday following his gold medal winning exploit at the National Boxing Championship.

Thapa landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati from Hisar in Haryana where he made Assam proud with his gold winning stand.

The boxer from Assam was taking part in the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship. In the 63.5 kilograms category finals, he defeated Ankit Narwal to bag the gold medal.

The final was played on Friday, January 6, at Hisar where Shiva Thapa was among one of the favourites in the tournament, alongside Hussamuddin and Narender.

Thapa, who is six-time Asian medal winner, faced off against his opponent Narwal, who was the bronze medalist at the 2021 World Youth Championships. Narwal was comprehensively defeated as the Assam boxer sealed the gold in style.