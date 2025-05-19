Journalist Shot Dead in Haryana's Jhajjar, Global Body Seeks Probe

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed deep shock over the killing of Indian journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and called for swift justice and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

Chauhan, who was associated with the online media outlet Fast News India, was shot by unidentified miscreants on May 18 while out for a walk after dinner in Luhari village, Jhajjar district of Haryana. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Gurugram during the night.

“We condemn the murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, who becomes the 64th journalist-victim across the world to be assassinated this year till date, and demand a fair probe to nab the culprits. PEC also urges Haryana province government chief Nayab Singh Saini to take personal interest in resolving the case and extend adequate compensation to the bereaved family,” said Blaise Lempen, President of PEC.

PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, also informed that India has already lost three other journalists—Mukesh Chandrakar, Raghavendra Vajpayee, and Sahadev Dey—to violent attacks since January 1, 2025.

The international body continues to raise concerns over the rising number of journalist fatalities and stressed the need for stronger protections for media professionals globally.

