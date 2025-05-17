Honouring Parag Kumar Das: The Martyr Journalist Who Changed Assam’s Media Landscape

Today marks the 29th death anniversary of Parag Kumar Das, one of Assam’s most fearless journalists and a dedicated human rights activist. On May 17, 1996, Das was shot dead by unidentified assailants, an event that shook the entire state and sparked widespread protests.

Born on February 24, 1961, Das began his journalism career in the 1980s as a regular columnist for Prantik and the English daily The Sentinel. From 1994, he served as the publisher and editor of the influential Assamese magazine Aagan, known for its fearless critique of the government and bold expression of public opinion. Aagan was eagerly awaited by readers who sought a strong voice against authoritarianism.

In addition, Das published the weekly newspaper Budhbar, which created significant political ripples during its time. His fearless writings against state oppression and military excesses in Northeast India led to his arrests in 1992 and 1993 under the National Security Act (NSA) and TADA, but he remained undeterred.

His book, Swadhinatar Prostab (Proposal for Independence), was banned by the government, and copies were confiscated, reflecting the controversial nature of his work. Throughout the insurgency period in Northeast India, marked by military crackdowns and curbs on civil liberties, Das emerged as a vocal critic and human rights defender. Since 1991, he had been actively involved with the Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) .

In 1995, Das joined the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin as its Executive Editor, where his uncompromising voice gained immense popularity among the people while becoming a challenge to the ruling establishment. Tragically, on May 17, 1996, while returning home after picking up his child from school, Das was shot dead in Rajgarh's Link Road area of Guwahati by unknown assailants.

Today, a commemorative event was held at the Asomiya Pratidin office with the presence of his former colleagues, staff members from all departments, and journalists. The ceremony was inaugurated by senior social worker Dwijen Bhattacharya, president of Hemchandra Barua Vidya Mandir Management Committee, along with digital desk head Mridul Kumar Handique, who paid tribute by lighting candles.

Asomiya Pratidin's Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta, a close colleague of Das, described him as the 'soul' of the Sadin-Pratidin group and urged everyone to uphold his ideals and principles with dedication in their work. Employees from editorial, advertising, accounts, and digital teams also paid homage to the martyr journalist.

Earlier this morning at 9:30 AM, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Parag Kumar Das’s statue in Rajgarh, organized by the MASS. The event was attended by his elder sister and former professor Dr. Jayshree Bora, his two brothers Dr. Juti Das and engineer Pallab Das, along with relatives, journalists, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, human rights activists, and many others.

MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan recalled the relevance of Das’s thoughts in today’s political climate and called on the younger generation to rediscover Das through his writings. Human rights activist Lachit Bordoloi condemned the state’s failure to punish the killers and described the case as a dark chapter in Assam’s history. He emphasized that while nature may have served justice, the legal system and administration have been completely ineffective.

Prakash Mahanta expressed concern over the commercialization of memorial days like International Women’s Day and Earth Day, fearing that Das’s death anniversary may also turn into a government-sponsored event, losing its original spirit. He stressed that many of Das’s followers have gradually drifted away from his ideals.

Mahanta also highlighted contemporary challenges to free speech, especially the growing attempts to restrict voices on social media, and expressed hope that the legacy of Parag Kumar Das would continue to inspire activism and fearless journalism.

Alongside this, a memorial event was held at the Jyotinagar central office of MASS and a Parag Smaran Sabha (memorial meeting) took place at the Guwahati Press Club this morning.

