Journalist Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh, PEC Demands Justice

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed deep concern over the murder of Indian print journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee in Uttar Pradesh. The body has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice for his bereaved family.

According to local reports, Vajpayee (40), associated with Dainik Jagran, was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants on Saturday while riding his two-wheeler along the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway in Sitapur’s Imalia Sultanpur locality. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Reports suggest that Vajpayee had drawn the ire of influential individuals after exposing corruption related to rice procurement incentives and the theft of stamp duty papers.

Commenting on the incident, PEC President Blaise Lempen condemned the killing, stating, "It’s heartening to know that a scribe has to pay heavily for his media works. Raghavendra Vajpayee becomes the 26th victim journalist across the world since 1 January 2025. We demand a high level investigation to book the culprits and punish under the law." Lempen also called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to personally oversee the case and ensure adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

PEC’s India representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted that this was not the first such incident in India this year. In early January, journalist Mukesh Chandrakar (30) from Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, was found dead near a newly constructed septic tank belonging to an influential contractor in Chattanpara. Chandrakar, who ran the Bastar Junction YouTube channel, was known for exposing financial misappropriation in government projects. Several suspects have since been arrested in connection with his murder.