PEC Urges Myanmar Junta to Release of Over 40 Detained Journalists

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed deep concern over the continued detention of over 40 journalists in Myanmar. The PEC is calling on the military regime in Naypietaw to release all detained media personnel immediately, without conditions or delays.

PEC has commended the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) for its efforts in documenting the casualties and detentions of journalists under the current military junta, which seized power from the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.

According to IPCM data, at least seven journalists have been killed, and more than 200 have been arrested since the coup. Eleven of these detained journalists are facing long-term prison sentences. There are concerns that additional journalists remain in detention without being publicly reported. The military regime has been accused of unjustly arresting media workers under harsh laws, including the Unlawful Associations Act, Counter-Terrorism Law, Telecommunications Law, Explosive Substances Act, Natural Disaster Management Law, and Immigration Act.

“We condemn the Myanmar military authorities for persecuting the media persons with various inhuman laws. Many media outlets have been restricted in carrying out their normal activities. A large number of media workers have left the country to escape the military atrocities. The military regime must release all detainees including journalists and political prisoners as early as possible,” said Blaise Lempen, President of the PEC, adding that the military dictators should also offer due financial compensation to the bereaved families of seven victim scribes.

PEC's Southeast Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, shared that the ongoing military crackdown has led to the loss of several journalists since the coup. Those killed include Ko Myat Thu Tun (Democratic Voice of Burma), Htet Myat Thu (Voice of Thanbyuzayat), Win Htut Oo (DVB), Pu Tui Dim (Khonumthung Media Group), Sai Win Aung (Federal News Journal), Aye Kyaw, and Ko Soe Naing (both freelancers). These cases have been recorded by PEC and IPCM, with details available on the PEC's official website (www.pressemblem.ch).