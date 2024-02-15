JP Nadda Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party's national president, JP Nadda, submitted his nomination as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Thursday.
Nadda submitted his nomination in the company of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel and other party officials in the state.
Nadda currently holds a position as a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Himachal Pradesh.
For the Rajya Sabha elections that take place every two years, the BJP has selected four candidates for Gujarat.
In addition to Nadda, the BJP has nominated three other leaders from Gujarat, including Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, and Jashvantsinh Parmar.
Additionally, the BJP has declared its nomination of Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh for the forthcoming elections.
Earlier in the week, the party revealed 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.
Today marks the final day for submitting nomination papers for the RS elections.
The Election Commission has set the date for the Rajya Sabha elections in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27th.
The voting is scheduled to occur from 9 am to 4 pm on the specified date, and the deadline for nominations is February 15.
The election results will be declared on February 27, the same day. The Election Commission declared the biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats, as the current officeholders' terms conclude in April.